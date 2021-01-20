The United States of America will officially have a new President in just about a few hours. The inaugural ceremony where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take oath as the 46th President and 49th Vice-President of the United States on Wednesday, January 20, will commence at 8:30 p.m. IST and the entire world will be watching. But it looks like Pakistan has some other plans.

It is not customary for foreign countries to watch or participate in the Presidential oath ceremony, but it is traditionally followed at large for world leaders to take notice of the new administration change. With just a few hours left for the grand ceremony on the West front of the US Capitol building, Pakistan is making desperate attempts to seek America's attention.

PAK couldn't pick any other day for missile test?

Pakistan test-fired Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile on Wednesday. Last week, Pakistan had issued a notification for a ballistic test in the Arabian Sea either on 19 or 20 January 2021. But Pakistan chose the latter date, the same day Biden would be sworn in as the next president of the United States.

The timing of the missile test is a part of Pakistan's attempt to send a message to the incoming Biden administration that the Islamic country expects America's focus on South Asia. India and the US have been close allies and Pakistan's attempts to malign India's image on the international platform has fallen flat time and again.

India, Pakistan tensions

The world has taken notice of the mounting tensions between India and Pakistan and the latter's nefarious designs to disrupt peace and harmony along the International Border. Pakistan has rallied behind China to stand up against India's forces, but hasn't been able to succeed in its attempts to lay claim in Kashmir. The abrogation of Article 370 was a huge blow to Pakistan, which was on top of the major surgical strikes conducted by IAF such as Balakot air strike in 2019.