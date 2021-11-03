The refusal of its authorities to give clearance for use of airspace for Go First's Srinagar to Sharjah flight has exposed Pakistan's nefarious design to add suffering of the people of Kashmir.

Just over a week after its inauguration by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Srinagar-Sharjah flight faced a setback after Pakistan refused airspace to the airliner, forcing it to take a longer route.

According to sources, the airline had to change the path of a Srinagar-bound flight after Pakistan closed its airspace. "Effective yesterday (Tuesday), Go First has to change the flight path since Pakistan refused the right to airspace," said a source. As a result, the flights will take a longer time to reach their destinations, he said.

Quoting sources a Kashmir-based news agency reported, "Pakistan has refused its airspace use to Go First's Srinagar-Sharjah flight. It has raised concerns over the use of their airspace. Matter reported to the concerned ministries; MoCA, MEA & MHA looking into it".

Shah flagged off the inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight on Oct 23

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 23 had flagged off the inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah flight from the Sheikh Ul-Alam international airport. The direct link between Valley and UAE was revived after 11 years. Shah had flagged off the flight virtually from the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

The first international flight from the Srinagar airport to Dubai was started on February 14, 2009, by Air India Express, but the once-a-week service was discontinued due to low demand.

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, is the first airline to start a direct international connection and direct international cargo operations from Srinagar. It is believed that the introduction of the direct flight to Sharjah will boost trade and tourism between Srinagar and the UAE.

The UAE and Srinagar are popular as holiday destinations and Go First flights will meet the demand for convenient travel options. The new services will also support the growing trade and investment links with both Srinagar and Sharjah.

Omar regrets Pakistan's action

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who had raised doubt over Pakistan's intention on October 23, regretted that "Pakistan did the same thing with the Air India Express flight from Srinagar to Dubai in 2009-2010".

Very unfortunate. Pakistan did the same thing with the Air India Express flight from Srinagar to Dubai in 2009-2010. I had hoped that @GoFirstairways being permitted to overfly Pak airspace was indicative of a thaw in relations but alas that wasn’t to be. https://t.co/WhXzLbftxf — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 3, 2021

Earlier Omar had tweeted on October 23, "Srinagar-Sharjah flight will die the same way as Srinagar-Dubai flight died with Pakistan did not allow flights originating from Srinagar to use its airspace."