Security agencies and independent social media users have found an increase in the number of Pakistani accounts that run the country's social media propaganda against India by changing their names to fake Arab, Christian and Hindu identities.

The investigation has even found accounts created after the names of Arabic royalty, solely targeting the Narendra Modi government in India.

Using the recent hashtags like Islamophia in India on Twitter, Pakistan has been running social media propaganda against India.

According to the sources, these fake accounts were created in a mission to bombarding social media with such contents that generate anti-Modi sentiments in Muslim majority countries, particularly across Gulf, so as to hinder India's bilateral ties with these countries.

Fake account even on Omani Royalty!

Twitter allows the feature that permits the users to change their Twitter name, username and description with a history unavailable to the public viewers.

Utilising this, the Pak accounts have been changed as in the case of the Pakistani ID @pak_fauj that changed its name to Omani Royalty Mona bint Fahd al Said @SayyidaMona.

Taking full advantage of the account then, the Pak army callously changed its profile's identity to show it as the profile of Omani Princes. Interestingly, the anti-Indian tweet from this 'royal' account on ties between India and the Gulf was retweeted by many including by Pakistani media personnel.

But as Twitter doesn't block parody accounts, a simple search of @pak_fauj will lead to the parody account @SayyidaMona. The unique twitter ID of @SayyidaMona is 2870592601 and this cannot be modified or transferred.

In addition to this, most of the old tweets from the same account, although now deleted, clearly showed Pakistan's ISPR's works behind the account.

Meanwhile, the Omani Princess Mona bint Fahd explained in her statement, "With full trust in all of you in strengthening awareness among all regarding such activities, which are not acceptable to the Omani society, I confirm again that my presence in social media is restricted on the following accounts: @hhmonaalsaid and @MonaFahad 13."

Similar other cases identified

In a similar other incident reported, a social media influencer Anshul Saxena exposed how a Facebook page, Classified Journal Post (CJ Post) is run by Pakistan. The page is followed by thousands of subscribers including Indians usually posted propaganda videos and falsehoods that can kindle communal feud.

Such cases on such fake accounts and posts inciting communal violence have been reported earlier too, including on ISI that had social media propaganda against India over Kashmir.

Recently, a number of Pakistani accounts have been seen trying to change names into Arabic sounding names and tweet anti-India material.

Interestingly, hundreds of bots were liking and retweeting the posts while thousands of such handles pretending to be Hindus try to incite Muslims in Kashmir and in other parts of the country.