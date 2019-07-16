The post-production works of Kiccha Sudeep's Pailwaan are progressing at a brisk pace with the makers aiming to release the movie in five languages (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam) on August 29 to coincide with the birthday celebration of the actor.

The team had its first press meet on Wednesday, July 15, which was graced by Kiccha Sudeep, director S Krishna, producer Swapna Krishna, Lahari Velu, owner of Lahari Audio, and a few others.

Sudeep and S Krishna opened up about the preparations, the challenges the team went through and other aspects of Pailwaan. Here, we are bringing you interesting titbits about the movie which was revealed by the makers.

Except for Malayalam, Sudeep has dubbed in four languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The makers have no plans to dub the movie in Bhojpuri, Bengali or Punjabi as the Bollywood version alone has the potential to reach the cine-goers from those languages.

The total duration of Pailwaan is 2 hours and 37 minutes. It remains the same in all the versions. The team is yet to submit the film to the regional Censor Board for certification.

Pailwaan is a visually-rich film which has around an hour and 30 minutes of VFX. Multiple companies are working on it and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, which reportedly charges Rs 20 lakh per minute for the VFX, is working on a portion which is around 25 minutes.

Sudeep has not used any body double to shoot the action sequences despite suffering a lot of injuries. About 95 percent of the movie has been shot in sets. A total of 36 sets were erected for the film.

The film has six songs composed by Arjun Janya.