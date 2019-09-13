Kiccha Sudeep's Pailwaan is off to a good start at the Karnataka box office. The movie was released in four languages (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) languages to a huge hype on Thursday, 12 September, and opened to fairly positive reviews.

Released in over 400+ screens in Karnataka, the single screens had special morning shows across the state. The first shows started around 5.30 am in many centres in Bengaluru.

The advance booking had met with positive response from the fans of Sudeep which helped the movie to get a good opening. Cashing in on the craze, the multiplexes dedicated majority of its screens to Pailwaan, while single screens had at least five shows on the opening day in the Garden City.

"The movie is being released in every nook and corner of Karnataka. It is also reopened many theatres, which have remained shut for some years now," Karthik Gowda, who is distributing the film in the state, said a press meet recently.

The early estimation coming from the industry indicate that Pailwaan has failed to shatter Sudeep's previous record of The Villain. It is estimated that the latest Kannada movie has grossed over Rs 8 crore on the opening day.

With the movie getting positive reviews from the critics and the fans of Sudeep, Pailwaan is expected to end its first weekend on a high note.

Pailwaan unites Sudeep with S Krishna again after their superhit movie Hebbuli. The latest film is an emotional movie set in the backdrop of sports. Suniel Shetty plays Kiccha's mentor in the flick, which has Aakanksha Singh in the female lead.