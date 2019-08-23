The trailer of Sudeep's biggest-ever movie Pailwaan has won unanimous positive reviews from the critics, audience and celebs. Kiccha's brilliant screen presence, visuals and action sequences have been praised by people cutting across language barriers.

It was released on Thursday afternoon (22 August) to a huge hype in five languages (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam). The trailer is high on action and Sudeep's two avatars of wrestler and boxer won instant appreciation.

The trailer indicates Pailwaan to be a sports drama which is not just an action entertainer, but also the it has lots of emotions. The awe-inspiring one-liners are one of the other attractions of the S Krishna-directorial film.

Apart from cine-goers and critics, many big names from leading film industries have hailed the trailer of Sudeep's Pailwaan. Here, we bring you their tweets about the clip:

Vasishta N Simha: Phenomenal..!! Honesty, dedication, passion are predominantly visible in each n every frame. im sure dis z gonna be d biggest biggest winner. much love to u

@KicchaSudeep sir can't wait to watch dis flick..Wsh u al d success @krisshdop n team

#Pailwan

Nirup Bhandari: @KicchaSudeep sir your dedication and commitment in creating characters is inspiring. My best wishes to you and the team sir.

@krisshdop #PailwaanTrailer

Siddharth Kannan: #PailwaanTrailer got me hooked to d screen! So impactful!

@SunielVShetty anna & @KicchaSudeep, u look like true bros!

Santhosh Ananddram: Pailwaan Official Trailer - Kannada | Kichcha Sudeepa... https://youtu.be/GWxF84mWfxs via

@YouTube Pailwaan Arrived with passion ,Energy, Guts & Power Sudeep sir ur unmatchable ATB Kittappa, KRG & Team❤️ waiting for sep12th :)

Shraddha das: 43 All the best for this brilliant one! @KicchaSudeep #Pehlwaan

Rakshit Shetty: ಬಂದ ನೋಡು ಪೈಲ್ವಾನ್! Whattay killer looks

@KicchaSudeep sir | May this break all the records in every language, Best wishes to the team #PailwaanTrailer

Anup Jalota: I watched it twice! #Pehlwaan congratulations for the trailer release, looking forward to watch it.

HariPrriya: Wowwieeeeeee One of THE best trailers I have come across in the recent times Wattttaaa transformation !!!! every shot looks amazingly beautiful Waiting for the movie

@KicchaSudeep sir

B AJANEESH LOKNATH: Balavada kaaranakke horadalu barthidaare namma #Pailwaan

@KicchaSudeep sir....super trailer @krisshdop #PailwaanOnSep12

PREM❣️S: Congratulations n all the best darling

@KicchaSudeep n #pailwaan team

preetham gubbi: Sir it's a knock out ...give way all to #Pailwaan .... shine n rise my friend

@krisshdop for this big , bigger now biggest in all aspects mark your dates for this big punch ...a warm welcome to

@SunielVShetty sir

Riteish Deshmukh: Is there anything this man can't do. @KicchaSudeep my friend you are phenomenal- your body is as Kadak as your voice.... #PailwaanTrailer is out ..with my favourite anna

@SunielVShetty in it .... watch it

SurenderReddy: Watched the trailer of #Pehlwaan. Looks extremely good and interesting! Wishing

@KicchaSudeep and the entire team all the good luck for its release.

Sivakarthikeyan: Happy to release the Tamil trailer of super actor

@kicchaSudeep sir's #Bailwaan - Best wishes to Sudeep sir and the entire team for a big success

Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA: #Pailwaan Trailer (spelt as #Bailwaan in the trailer link) has some amazing effort by Kannada star

@KicchaSudeep ...his sincerity & hardwork to look authentically must be lauded. It will really pay back. Best wishes Team

rajamouli ss: Wishing the best to Sai garu,

@VaaraahiCC for the Telugu release of #Pehlwaan! Good luck to

@KicchaSudeep and the entire team of the film... #PehlwaanTrailer

Rishab Shetty: sir's #PailwaanTrailer Yella trends na knockout maado tara kaaNtide https://youtu.be/GWxF84mWfxs ❤️

Shanvi Srivastava: Amazed to see the hardwork in every frame!!! More power and luck

@KicchaSudeep sir @aakanksha_s30 n team! Storm the theatres!! #Pahalwaan

Ganesh: #Pailwaan what a electrifying trailer,value of production house,dedication of our beloved

@KicchaSudeep sir N young n fit @SunielVShetty Anna wooowww,hard work n passion seen in every frame,All the best

@Karthik1423 ಬರ್ತಾವ್ನೆ ನೋಡು ಪೈಲ್ವಾನ್