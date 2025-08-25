Pahalgam terrorists killed after asking religion, but we killed after seeing their deeds: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday drew a stark contrast between terrorists who killed innocents in Pahalgam after asking their religion and India's armed forces, who, he said, responded by judging terrorists on their deeds, not their faith.

Addressing a gathering in Jodhpur during the inauguration of the Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy, the Defence Minister said, "The terrorists killed people after asking their religion, but our soldiers killed terrorists by looking at their deeds, not their religion."

He added that the next day, the three service chiefs expressed readiness for any operation, following which the Prime Minister gave directions and the armed forces carried out a precise attack.

"People in border areas provided full support to the Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, which is a testament to the fact that the security of the nation is not just the responsibility of the Government or the military, but of every citizen," said the Defence Minister.

He also commended the "zeal and determination" demonstrated by the youth during Operation Sindoor, when the Indian armed forces gave a befitting reply to the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam and achieved the set goals with precision.

He described the operation as the "identity of New India."

The Defence Minister noted that while Rajasthan sends a large number of soldiers to the Army, very few rise to the officer rank.

He said this Vidya Bharati project would help bridge the gap and produce capable leaders.

Recalling Rajasthan's glorious traditions, he said, "This land never bows down. The power of Maharana, the devotion of Meera, the sacrifice of Panna Dhai, and the wealth of Bhamashah are its true identity. Even today, sons of this land safeguard the tricolour on the borders." He further stated that valour is ingrained in the soil of Rajasthan, which makes this land unique throughout the country.

"The brave sons of Rajasthan are our inspiration, who have enhanced the honour of Mother India," he said, while also recalling the devotion of saints like Meera Bai and Dhanna Bhagat.

Singh inaugurated the Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy developed under the Lalsagar Project at Adarsh Vidya Mandir campus, run by Vidya Bharati, in Lal Sagar.

He described the initiative as a rare confluence of defence, education, and sports, saying that students trained here will bring pride not only to Rajasthan but to the entire nation.

On the occasion, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that Vidya Bharati has been imparting value-based education for six decades. In Jodhpur, this journey began in 1964, and today, 17 schools are running.

The new academy, he said, will groom students to bring glory to India in both defence and sports.

All India Co-organisation Minister of Vidya Bharati, Yatindra Sharma, informed that the Lalsagar project, worth Rs 110 crore, is being developed in the centenary year of the Sangh. In the first phase, a Rs 30 crore hostel has been built, accommodating 400 students—200 for defence training (NDA and other services) and 200 for sports at national and international levels. Admissions will be through a selection test.

Besides Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the event was attended by MP Rajendra Gehlot, former MP Kailash Chaudhary, RSS state pracharak Nimbaram, Minister Jogaram Patel, MPs, MLAs, military and administrative officers, and a large number of citizens.

(With inputs from IANS)