In the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people—25 Indians and one Nepalese citizen—tensions have continued to rise across the country.

Amid this volatile atmosphere, a video surfaced on Thursday showing a man carrying a cake to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The clip quickly went viral, sparking a storm of reactions on social media.

The footage shows reporters surrounding the man, repeatedly asking about the purpose of the cake. Visibly tense, the man remained silent and refused to respond, further fueling speculation and anger online.

The man's silence, combined with the presence of a cake box and his approach toward the High Commission, has intensified public outrage.

And cakes are being (ordered?) delivered to the Pak High Commission today in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/6wFBDElYC1 — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) April 24, 2025

"A big cake, silence to the media, and timing that chills the soul—if this wasn't a celebration, why the secrecy? Shameful optics at the Pakistan High Commission," one user posted on X.

Another wrote, "There could be a message in the box..."

The Indian government has withdrawn its security personnel from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, the Cabinet Committee on Security has announced strong measures against Pakistan. As part of the measures, the defense, naval, and air advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and directed to leave India within a week. India has also decided to immediately shut down the integrated checkpost at Attari, allowing return only for those who crossed with valid endorsements before May 1.

Meanwhile, the Government of Pakistan's account on 'X' has been withheld in India.