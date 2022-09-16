The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday approved the shifting of paediatric services of Srinagar's GB Pant hospital to a newly constructed 500-bedded Children's Hospital, Bemina, Srinagar. However, the Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Surgical Services along with dispensaries and commercial services will continue to function at GB Pant Hospital.

To further make the transition seamless, the Principal GMC Srinagar has been asked to share a detailed proposal of a holistic action plan.

"In the interest of seamless patient care, sanction is hereby accorded to shifting of entire pediatric services of GB Pant Hospital Srinagar to newly constructed 500 Bedded Children Hospital Bemina Srinagar, by Principal, GMC Srinagar after assessing the proper functionality of all vital aspects and continuation of Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Surgical Services along with dispensaries and commercial services at GB Pant Hospital Srinagar as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)," reads the order.

Aman Kumar Dogra, Deputy Director (Planning) Health & Medical Education Department, noted that the procurement of Machinery and MRI, other paediatric equipment approved for GB Pant Hospital will now be installed at the Children Hospital Bemina.

Chest Disease Hospital shifting to GB Pant

The government has also decided that the Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar will be shifted to GB Pant Hospital by Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar. A detailed proposal delineating a holistic action plan has been sought for the same.