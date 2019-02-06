Ranveer Singh is set to host a special screening of his much-awaited next Gully Boy for Deepika and his family.

"The Padukones and Bhavnanis are going to watch Gully Boy together as Ranveer is planning a very special screening of his film with the families! The entire immediate family will watch the film together and it's quite a special moment for the families to be watching the film with each other," reveals a source.

"The screening is set to happen in the release week of Gully Boy. It will be an intimate gathering of the two families. Logistics are being looked into and closed as we speak," the informer says.

Ranveer plays a street rapper in Zoya Akhtar's much awaited Gully Boy. He has also sung for the first time and has been hugely appreciated and accepted as a hip-hop artist in India. His songs Asli Hip Hop, Apna Time Aayega and Mere Gully Mein are ruling the charts. For Hip-hop and rap music, this is a monumental feat created by Ranveer as it's a new music to the ears of Indian audiences.