There's no shortage of incidents of political leaders flouting social distancing norms during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, another incident involving a Bengaluru corporator has emerged, where the political leader is seen violating lockdown norms, DMA restrictions and social distancing norms. Padarayanapura corporator of the JD(S) party Imran Pasha is in the hot waters and even attracted an FIR for being a part of a rally post his discharge from Victoria Hospital, where he was admitted after being tested positive for coronavirus.

Pasha's test came back negative days later and was allowed to be placed under home quarantine. He was advised by the doctors to maintain social distancing and to not neglect the situation. Shortly after, Pasha was spotted being surrounded by his supporters who were cheering, throwing flower petals and garlanding him as a gesture of welcome. Hundreds of supporters had gathered and followed Pasha's car from Victoria Hospital to his home in the form of a rally. This act was in direct violation of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) as well as social distancing norms.

Commissioner arrests corporator

Taking cognizance of the matter, Bengaluru Police Commissioner issued an FIR to arrest the Padarayanapura corporator for violating the lockdown norms against mass gatherings.

"The public representative was taken to Victoria hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. After he recovered, he held a procession till Padarayanapura, which is condemnable.

The police swung into action immediately and blocked the vehicles near JJ Nagar police station. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS, rushed to the spot and took action to disperse the crowd. Imran Pasha was arrested on the scene and escorted by JJ Nagar cops for violating the lockdown orders. Following which, Section 144 has been imposed in Padarayanapura.

"I have personally come here to Padarayanapura to arrest him. the DCP has been asked to take action and section 144 has been imposed across Padarayanapura effective immediately. Imran will be charged under the DMA act and several other sections. Two FIRs have been filed against him and even the officials will be interrogated and suitable action will be taken," Rao was quoted as saying by local media.

Violence in Padrayanapura

Padarayanapura was in red zone until recently, ever since violence broke out and cops and BBMP officials were attacked. The area was sealed off completely and a strict curfew was imposed. The police arrested nearly 120 persons, most of them were released on bail recently.

The violence had started after a large number of people, mostly youth from the minority community thronged the streets of Padarayanapura and thrashed the health officials in April. The officials had gone to quarantine some people from the densely populated locality who were the primary and secondary contacts of the health workers. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the situation.