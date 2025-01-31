Pace of govt's work has tripled: Key highlights of President Murmu's address

President Droupadi Murmu while addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament highlighted key achievements of the government in her speech. Here are key highlights of her address.

"With the efforts of the government, India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world. The third term of the government is witnessing work at thrice the speed of previous administrations," she said.

She said the guiding mantra of the government is "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" and its goal is the creation of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The decision has been made to expand the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and provide new homes to an additional three crore families.

"Extending the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we have decided to provide new homes to an additional three crore families. A budget of 5,36,000 crore rupees has been allocated for this purpose," she said.

She said the government is working to give appropriate rates to farm produce and increase the income of farmers. "Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 41,000 crore has been disbursed to crores of farmers in recent months," she said.

Today, India is the largest producer of milk, pulses, and spices in the world, she said, adding, "The government has consistently increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for both Kharif and Rabi crops."

The President said Railways will soon connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari as the Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar Rail project is now complete. "Under this ambitious project, the Chenab Bridge has been constructed, which is the highest railway bridge in the world. Additionally, India's first rail cable bridge, the Anji Bridge, has been completed," she said.

She also said that the government is working in mission mode to connect every part of the country with highways and expressways.

"I am extremely pleased to share that India's metro network has crossed the milestone of 1,000 km. India has now become the third largest country in the world in terms of metro networks," she said.

President Murmu highlighted that many employment opportunities are being created as various steps are being taken for the economic empowerment of the cooperative sector.

She said the government has taken big decisions on issues such as the Waqf board and One Nation, One Election. "The government has also made swift progress on critical issues like "One Nation-One Election" and the "Waqf Act Amendment," she said.

She said the government is committed to fulfilling the dream of the middle class of having their own house.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, President Murmu said it has been decided to provide health insurance to six crore senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs and e-commerce export hubs are encouraging business in all sectors in the country, she said.

President Murmu said the government believes in women-led development in the country. The government aims to have three crore 'Lakhpati didis.'

She also highlighted that the government has started 'Mission Mausam' for Rs 2,000 crore to make India weather-ready and climate-smart.

"Today, our young entrepreneurs are bringing glory to the country in every field, from startups and sports to space," she said.

President Murmu said banking and digital payment sakhis are playing a crucial role in connecting people in remote areas to the financial system.

Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, more than 91 lakh self-help groups are being empowered, she said.

"My government has placed special emphasis on preparing new opportunities for education and employment for the youth," the President emphasised.

The President said the government aims to make India a global innovation powerhouse. "In the area of artificial intelligence, India AI Mission has been started," she said.

To ensure health services to all citizens, 1.75 lakh 'Arogyoa Mandir have been established in the country. Looking at the rising number of cancer patients, custom duty on many cancer medicines has been waived off, the President said.

President Murmu also paid homage to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh who passed away recently. She offered tributes to those who died in Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

She said that India is making its presence felt as a major global player in the field of digital technology.

"The government has used digital technology as a tool for social justice, and equality," she said.

She also said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed after the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from IANS)