Another day, another news that might leave you disappointed. After Sacred Games 3, we have come to know that Paatal Lok 2 might also have been put on hold. Yes, you read that right! Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi and Swastika Mukherjee starrer might have been put on hold. Anurag Kashyap has spilled the beans.

Anurag makes the revelation

Anurag Kashyap was talking about his work on a show when he revealed that Netflix is not keen on taking the next steps for his project which was already green lit. It was in the same conversation that the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker revealed that many projects have been stalled, including Paatal Lok.

"It's written, but we're figuring out the next steps. Netflix was supposed to do it earlier, but they aren't doing it any more. The project had been green-lit, but a lot has changed since then on streaming. Lots of projects have stalled, like Paatal Lok season two,"Anurag reportedly said in an interview.

How many have suffered

"There have been leadership changes and policy changes at streaming companies. There was a show called Gormint which never came out. A lot has changed, and we've suffered because of it, on health and otherwise," he went on to add.

Anurag had earlier revealed that Sacred Games had been axed and might not come back. He revealed that after the whole row around Tandav, OTT platforms were scared and now treading carefully.