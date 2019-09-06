The founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal, has been booked by the Bengaluru police following a complaint filed by a city-based hotelier.

A case was registered at the Whitefield police station following the complaint by Natarajan VRS, the owner of Rajguru Shelter Hotels at BEML Layout in Brookefield. Natarajan claimed that Agarwal and two of his representatives in Bengaluru, Anand Reddy and Prathik Singh, had cheated him to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

Natarajan had signed a contract with the budget lodging platform OYO Rooms back in 2017 with an 80/20 percent profit share. OYO would provide reservations to the hotel and take 20 percent as their share and give him 80 percent to the Hotel.

In his complaint, Natarajan claimed that Agarwal and his representatives had taken 80 percent of the share and had given him 20 percent. The Whitefield police have booked the trio under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The hotel partners of OYO have started a nationwide protest against the company due to payment issues and for charging a commission on Goods and Services Tax (GST). A campaign has been organised to boycott OYO calling 'Say No to OYO', asking hoteliers to break ties with the online platform. The hoteliers have also claimed the company of changing contract terms and manipulating data by charging hidden charges which no one is aware of.

Many of the hotels are also not giving rooms to the customers who have booked it through OYO as they don't want to partner with the company anymore due to the dirt-cheap prices which OYO offers for the hotel rooms.