Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor celebrated her birthday on September 21, 2024 and on Sunday, September 22, Kareena along with her husband and kids stepped out of her residence for Sunday brunch. The star couple didn't wave at the paps stationed outside their residence. However, it was Jeh's grumpy behaviour that irked netizens.

'Oye, Dont take it': Angry Jeh shouts at the paparazzi

Several videos and clips have gone viral, which show Kareena heading out with Saif and the kids. In one of the clips, Jeh turns paps and gets irritated with them for constantly calling their names out. So he shouts at them, 'Don't take it'.

Kareena pulled Jeh's hand and took him with her towards the car.

In the same clip, paps were heard saying 'mat kar' ( let's not take pics).

Netizens were unimpressed with Jeh shouting at paps and quickly compared him with Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya and the way Riteish and Genelia's kids do namaste to paps.

A user wrote, "Jeh is arrogant and ill-mannered."

Another mentioned, "mannerless kid."

About Kareena clocking 25 years in the industry

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her acting debut at the age of 20 with Refugee in 2000 and since then there's been no stopping. The actor has entertained the audience and critics with her acting prowess. One can never forget her iconic role as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met. She proved to be a versatile actor with her diverse roles in movies like Omkara, Ashoka, Heroine, Talaash, and more. Recently, the actor's intense roles in Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders were also widely appreciated.