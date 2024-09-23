Gujrat's Rhea Singha has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024, and she will now represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant. The grand finale was held on September 22, Sunday, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where 51 finalists competed for the title.

Former Miss Universe India Urvashi Rautela crowned Rhea.

Her Instagram bio reads: The 19-year-old, Rhea calls herself 'TEDx Speaker| Actor' in her Instagram bio.

'I consider myself worthy enough for this crow: Rhea Singha in her Miss Universe India 2024 winner's speech

After her big win, Rhea Singha expressed her happiness in the media. Speaking to ANI with a bright smile, she shared, "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. The previous winners so inspire me."

Actor and Miss Universe India 2015, Urvashi Rautela, who served as a judge at the event, shared her thoughts and expressed hope that "India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year".

"I feel what all the girls are feeling. The winners are mind-blowing. They will represent our country very well in Miss Universe, and I am hopeful that India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year. All the girls have been hard-working, dedicated, and extremely beautiful," Urvashi Rautela told the media.

Who is Rhea?

Rhea Singha is a 19-year-old Indian actor, model, and beauty queen from Ahmedabad, Gujarat . The teen model is the ambassador and a student of GLS University Gujarat . She began her modelling career in 2020 at the age of 16 and won the title of Diva's Miss Teen Gujarat . On February 28, 2023, Rhea represented India at Miss Teen Universe 2023 in Madrid, Spain, competing against 25 candidates and securing a spot in the Top 6.

Rhea Singha is now getting ready to represent India at the Miss Universe 2024 competition, where she will compete against over 100 candidates at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City later this year.