Last week, OnePlus released the much awaited OxygenOS 5.1.7 with a critical security patch for OnePlus 6 in several regions but was held back for India owing to the stability issue in the device. The company had promised to release a new update within a week.

As promised, OnePlus has finally commenced rolling the OxygenOS 5.1.8 update to the OnePlus 6 in India. It comes with the updated bootloader, which will block any illegal attempt to run or store malware in the system.

For those unaware, renowned cybersecurity expert Jason Donenfeld from Edge Security uncovered a huge flaw in the OnePlus 6's bootloader. If a criminal gets his hand on the device, they can flash malicious code using custom recoveries such as TWRP even when the bootloader is locked and gain unrestricted access to the all the contents of the phone.

Now, the new OxygenOS 5.1.8 fixes the aforementioned vulnerability. Additionally, it also comes with a fix for the schedule setting glitch for Do Not Disturb (DND) mode, optimized call quality, fixes system stability, improves network stability, other general bug fixes and improvements to the OnePlus 6.

Here's how to install OxygenOS 5.1.8 OTA update on OnePlus 6:

1. Once you get an update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OnePlus OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

