After OnePlus 6, the company has released the new OxygenOS update to the former flagship phones -- OnePlus 5 and 5T. The new v5.1.3 firmware is being rolled out through Over-The-Air (OTA), so it will take a few days to reach corners of the world.

The OxygenOS v5.1.3 is an incremental update and comes with the critical security patch to fix the loophole in bootloader of the phones similar to the issue, which happened to OnePlus 6.

For the uninitiated, cybersecurity expert Jason Donenfeld of Edge Security discovered a huge flaw in the OnePlus 6's bootloader. If a criminal gets his hand on the device, they can flash malicious code using custom recoveries such as TWRP even when the bootloader is locked and gain unrestricted access to the all the contents of the phone. It was later fixed with OxygenOS 5.1.7 for global OnePlus 6 models and OxygenOS 5.1.8 for devices sold in India.

Donefeld did not specify any vulnerability in the OnePlus 5 series. But nevertheless, its a good initiative by the company to voluntarily improve the security of older devices and would certainly find appreciation from the loyal OnePlus device owners.

The new OxygenOS 5.1.3 also fixes Bluetooth connectivity issue particularly related to wireless playing of music on automobiles and also some general bug fixes.

It can be noted that the company has not revealed whether the latest update includes Google June 2018 security patch or not. It might probably release separate firmware in coming days.

Here's how to install OxygenOS 5.1.3 OTA update on OnePlus 5 and 5T:

1. Once you get an update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

