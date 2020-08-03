On Sunday night, a robbery was reported in Kushaiguda, Hyderabad. The CCTV footage on Twitter showed robbers carrying suitcases at a crossroads, reportedly jewellery and cash as well. Netizens have been sharing the video online.

The house happened to be that of realtor Narasimha Reddy who was away with his family attending his son's wedding reception. Police are still investigating the case.

Realtor's house robbed, suspects servants and watchman

Realtor Narasimha Reddy, who lives in Sainikpuri, Hyderabad had been away with his family attending his son's wedding reception. Upon returning to the house they found valuables, jewellery and cash missing.

The realtor has lodged a complaint with the Kushaiguda Police station on the matter. CCTV footage from the street has also been making the rounds on the internet showing the culprits walking away with cash and jewellery in suitcases and bags at night. The incident took place on Sunday night, 2nd August at 7:52 PM as per the CCTV footage.

Allegedly the robbery has resulted in the theft of valuables to the tune of Rs 2 crore. The police also recovered a. two-wheeler left by the robbers 2 kilometres away from the house. The servants and the watchman are also suspected in the case as they have not been found since the event.

The police are still searching for the suspects and gathering evidence. IBTimes reached out to the Kushaiguda police for information, the article will be updated as and when their response is received.