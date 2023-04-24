Kajol is one of the actors who never posts anything negative. The happy-go-lucky actress majorly shares social media posts which have a bit of humour, entertainment or happiness. So, it did come as a surprise when Kajol shared a negative post recently. In her Instagram stories, the Tribhanga actress shared a post on cowards.

"Truth of the day...Both genders have their own set of cowards and a*##***les. The trick is not to be blinded by their genders to see their worth or their worthlessness. #ThisHitHome," her first story read.

The Instagram stories

The Salaam Venky actress' second story read, "Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. For those who love with their hearts and souls, there is no such thing as separation."

Kajol's transformation

On the work front, Kajol is busy shooting for her upcoming – which is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood's The Good Wife. In a recent interview, Kajol had revealed that she had started working when she was just a teenager and after working for two decades non stop, she just wanted to take a break and slow down.

Kajol often grabs the limelight for her transformation from her acting days to now. Talking about her her own transformation, Kajol had said in an old interview that she was just severely tanned for working under the sunlight and not taking care of her skin. Kajol said that she stayed at home for ten years and got untanned.