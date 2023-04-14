"Mera naam Nysa hai": Ajay Devgn – Kajol's daughter asks paparazzi to pronounce her name correctly

Nysa Devgn was spotted in a happy and cheerful mood recently. She was accompanied by her friends Orry and few others as she was heading towards the car. When Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter was surrounded by paps who kept mispronouncing her name, the diva finally had to tell them how was her name supposed to be pronounced correctly.

Nysa's cute chat

While getting onto the car, Nysa said, "Mera naam Nysa (Nisa) hai" and smiled. She also burst into laughter when the paps started calling her "Nisha Nisha". Orry and her other friends were also seen laughing at this. In the last few years, both Kajol and Nysa have been accused of undergoing skin whitening treatments.

Nysa and Kajol's skin transformation

In an interview given a few months back, Kajol had said that Nysa is just very particular about her skin. "Nysa is very active on the internet, and she knows everything about beauty and health. She applies a face mask thrice a week and advised me to do the same. Just like her father, Nysa is also a fitness freak," a DNA report stated. The report further stated that Nysa follows a healthy diet, drinks 2-3 litres of water everyday and also includes oatmeals and fruits in her diet.

Talking about her her own transformation, Kajol had said in an old interview that she was just severely tanned for working under the sunlight and not taking care of her skin. Kajol said that she stayed at home for ten years and got untanned.