COVID-19 pandemic has put to test the entire nation's healthcare system. From shortage of oxygen to COVID medicines and hospital beds during COVID peak, crisis after crisis has brought attention towards the development of the country's healthcare infrastructure. In J&K, too, a severe shortage of blood in blood banks became a major concern.

But help has been coming in from every corner and now Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu & Kashmir (IRCS-J&K) in collaboration with CRPF-Srinagar Sector has organized blood donation camps in Srinagar city.

The blood donation camps were organised at four locations in Srinagar city at 161 BN of CRPF, 49 BN of CRPF and 35 BN of CRPF. The CRPF personnel donated 126 blood pints, which were received by blood banks of government hospitals.

Kifayat Hussain Rizvi, General Secretary, IRCS-J&K in presence of D.S. Maan, DIG (South), CRPF, Srinagar Sector at 25 BN of CRPF-Srinagar Sector, who were at the main event, lauded the role of the blood banks of Associated Hospitals of GMC Srinagar and SKIMS MC&H. They further thanked the officers and the staff of these banks for their service and support.