Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed a baby girl into the world on September 8, 2024. Ever since, the arrival of their little one, the couple have been swamped with parenting duties.

'Overacting, fake drama': Netizens miffed with Ranveer Singh's PDA as he kisses Deepika Padukone's poster at Singham Again's trailer launch

On Monday, Ranveer Singh stepped out to attend the trailer launch of his next film Singham Again. Needless to say, Ranveer oozed style and charisma as he spotted a half-man bun and enthralled the audience with his energy.

However, Deepika who is a new entrant who will be seen as Lady Singham in this cop drama, didn't attend the trailer launch as she is busy taking care of her baby.

Ranveer known for adoring and hyping his wife, did the usual as an actor before entering the trailer launch kissed Deepika's poster and removed her nazar. His gesture was lauded by fans.

Paps and fans couldn't stop gushing as Ranveer Singh kissed, Deepika's image on the movie poster.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Ranveer remoting Deepika's nazar and kissing her movie poster, some said he was overacting for no reason, and some were in awe of the actor's PDA and were quizzed about which god Deepika prayed to.

A user said, "Attention seeking.."

Another mentioned, "overacting..."

The third user wrote, "Social media drama.."

Ranveer will be reprising his character of ACP Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in Singham Again, Deepika is making her debut in the cop universe as SP Shakti Shetty. Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as his onscreen wife Avni who gets abducted by Arjun Kapoor's character Danger Lanka. Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are also a part of the multi-starrer cop universe.