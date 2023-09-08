Priyanka Chopra has made India proud time and again with her global presence, She has been part of various international brands and is often invited for luxury events. Apart from being a prolific actor, PeeCee is also part of fashion shows which feature Hollywood stars.

The actor often updates her day-to-day happenings on social media. Recently, she was seen attending her husband-singer Nick Jonas concerts and has documented the concert on her social media.

She squeezed time from her schedule and attended a high-end fashion event for a lingerie brand.

Victoria's Secret show has returned after a 4-year long hiatus

On Thursday, the actor made a head-turning appearance at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event during the New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The guest list included stars like Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Emily Ratajkowski, Lila Grace, and many other big names.

For the unversed, Priyanka is the brand ambassador of the US lingerie brand, and walked the pink carpet at the event.

What did she opt for?

For the star-studded night, Priyanka Chopra chose a shimmery black sheer dress. Her black innerwear was visible.

Several fan pages shared Priyanka Chopra's videos and pictures from the pink carpet.

A few images that have surfaced online show Priyanka posing for the shutterbugs backstage.

In one of the pictures, the actor posed for a selfie and showed the victory sign, while another one was a candid solo photo that had Priyanka.

Fans loved Priyanka's look and most of them took to social media and dropped heart and fire emojis. However, a section of netizens seemed unimpressed with Priyanka's outfit and found it quite revealing.

Take a look at the comments

A user mentioned, "What is wrong with her fashion sense."

The next user wrote, " Why is she exposing so much?"

Work front

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka is reportedly all set to make her comeback in Bollywood and will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.