Over a dozen peacocks found dead in Ghaziabad.

Over a dozen peacocks have been found dead here, a senior official said on Saturday.

The carcasses were found at the semi-developed Wave City township, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) City Himanshu Gautam said.

"We have summoned pollution control board officials to inspect the site. Forest Department officials have also taken stock of the situation. Strict legal action will be taken against the guilty once the report comes from the Veterinary Department," Gautam added.

Environmentalist Ruchin Mehra said five fresh carcasses were found lying in the area. Some old ones were also found which were mauled by dogs.

According to residents, five peacocks died last week while four each died on Friday and Saturday.

Local Councilor Anand Chaudhary said under the semi-developed township, a small forestry had developed in which over 20 peacock had taken shelter.

"We suspect that an industrial unit is discharging a poisonous chemical which may have led to the deaths of peacocks," Chaudhary added.