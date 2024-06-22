The third season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is streaming live on Jio Cinema. Anil Kapoor hosted the grand premier, the host introduced the 16 contestants on Friday. With new rules in this third season, Bigg Boss OTT promises wholesome entertainment.

This season features a diverse group of contestants, including Ranvir Shorey, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Sana Sultan.

It's been a day and the tempers have flared up in the house.

Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul Khan got into a heated argument over eggs

On Saturday morning, before breakfast, a heated argument began over food and what would be fair or unfair.

Sai Ketan Rao told Sana Makbul he would eat eggs daily and some vegetables. He says that he will eat two more eggs as two eggs won't fill his stomach. Sana doesn't agree with Sai eating two more eggs.

Sana argues that it is unfair to vegetarian people as they also want to eat eggs and even veggies. She says that he is getting three meals a day. Shivani Kumari tries to intervene but Sai Ketan Rao stops her from getting onto their matter.

Sai says that he is talking to Sana and she does not need to get in the middle of it.

When Sana refused to cook for him.

Sana refused to cook for Sai in revenge, and in turn, he asked her to take her acting outside of the house.

Sai said, "I don't need your food or eggs. I'm not obligated to heed your words; you're not Bigg Boss. Save your acting for outside and stop playing the victim in everything."

Soon, the fight turned into vegetarian vs non-vegetarian eaters, since more of the ration would automatically go to the non-vegetarians in the house.

When Sana made the argument, Sai said in a high volume, "Having only two eggs for breakfast isn't acceptable. We'll go hungry. Don't impose your decisions and opinions on us."

Sai Ketan Rao accused Sana saying that she was playing with her mind.

The housemates had to gather and separate them in order to avoid further arguments.

After the fight, Sai Ketan Rao broke down remembering his struggling days. He revealed, "I lost everything during Covid I was left with no money and opportunities—it felt like my world collapsed with no hope. Yet, I kept auditioning and was chosen over celebrities for a role. It was a truly memorable moment."

Netizens came in support of Sai and were of the view that Sana was arrogant for no reason.

A user wrote, "Sana needs to stop being so arrogant, she didn't even greet Sai well."

Another was reminded of Shalin Bhanot, seeing Sai fight over eggs in the diet in BB.

A BB fan commented, "Overacting Shalin 2.0."

Apart from Sana and Sai, Ranvir Shorey got into an argument with Luv Kataria over his behaviour and not showing respect to inmates inside the house.