While announcing that an unprecedented number of more than 82.4 million men, women, and children have been forced to flee their homes at the end of 2020, the UN Refugee Agency (UNRA) warned that 85 percent of refugees live in low and middle-income countries, with limited access of vaccination.

On the occasion of World Refugees Day, the UN Refugee Agency warns, "No one is safe until all of us safe".

"Two days ago, we announced that an unprecedented number of people have been forced to flee their homes. More than 82.4 million men, women, and children have had their worlds turned upside down by war, violence, and persecution. While the rest of us spent much of the last year at home to stay safe, they had to run from their homes just to stay alive", Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, tweeted on World's Refugee Day.

Imagine conditions of those who don't have home to stay inside

COVID-19 is a situation unlike anything we've faced before – and it threatens refugees. "We are all doing all we can to protect our families. But imagine going through this crisis with no access to soap or water. No hope of isolating yourself and your loved ones because you don't have a home to stay safely inside", Grandi added, adding "That's the reality for millions of refugees. And that's why we need the help of the whole world."

"We can't tackle this pandemic alone. We will only overcome this crisis if we unite and help the most vulnerable refugees together", he said, adding, "The worst of crises requires the best of humanity."

One million children take births in the life of exile in three years

The UN Refugee Agency in its report regretted that displacement of people was going unabated but the world leaders were seemingly unable or unwilling to make peace, more and more displaced people pay the price. "In the past three years alone, some one million children were born into a life of exile. What will their futures hold? What opportunities will they have to achieve their potential?", the report mentioned.

Over 82 million displaced in 2020

"The number of people fleeing wars, violence, persecution & human rights violations in 2020 rose to nearly 82.4 million. Yet, only 3.4 million were able to go back home. We must find solutions to ensure these figures are an exception, not a trend" António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, tweeted on World's Refugee Day, adding, "War, violence & persecution have forced 82M+ people to flee their homes, leaving everything behind to save themselves & their families. On World Refugee Day, I commend countries that have welcomed refugees & urge more support. We must help refugees rebuild their lives".

COVID crisis and refugees

The UN in its report mentioned that as of 24 May 2021, more than 165 million people worldwide have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 since the first case was recorded in December 2019. "People who have been forcibly displaced or who are stateless have been among the hardest-hit groups of society, facing increased food and economic insecurity as well as challenges to access health and protection services", reads the report.

"Over the past several months, a time dominated by the pandemic, we have seen that refugees – while needing, deserving, and having the right to international protection, safety, and support – also give back to each other and to their host communities", the report stated.