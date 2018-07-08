The Centre is planning to bring the tea workers of Assam under the government insurance schemes, The Telegraph reported.

As per records, more than 8 lakh workers working in different tea gardens spread across Assam will reap the benefits of these welfare schemes. The Pradhan Mantri Jivan Jyoti Bima Yojna and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna will back these tea labourers with a sum of Rs 2 lakh in case of permanent disability or death.

Minister for Welfare of Tea Tribes and Labour Pallab Lochan Das said: "The government will transfer the annual premium of Rs 330 for Jivan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Rs 12 for Suraksha Bima Yojana to the accounts of insurance holders. This will go a long way in ensuring the social security of garden workers whose families struggle to make ends meet after the death of the bread-earner."

These insurance policies will also cover normal deaths. "At present, around eight lakh garden workers have bank accounts but we will cover all workers once they open their accounts," he added.

Apart from this, the government has decided to hike the wage of the tea garden workers. The Assam government will soon increase the daily wage by Rs 30 by taking the total wage to Rs 167 in Brahmaputra Valley and Rs 145 in Barak Valley Gardens, the minister said after a crucial meeting.

"The hike will be effective from March 1 this year and garden owners have agreed to pay the arrears as early as possible. This wage will be paid till a decision is taken to fix a new daily wage by the one-man committee of additional chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna after discussion with all stakeholders. The committee will decide a single wage for gardens in the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys," he stated.