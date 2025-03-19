Over 76 crore Indians now have ABHA ID; UP, Rajasthan lead

More than 76 crore Indians now have an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID, according to latest data from the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

ABHA, a key component of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), is an account/number used to link all the health records of a person.

ABHA aims to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for beneficiaries and improve access to quality healthcare.

To date, 55,10,259 ABHA accounts were created in March, with 1,67,257 created on Wednesday, as per the latest data.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Health accounts (1319.1 lakh), followed by Rajasthan (623.8 lakh) and Maharashtra (585.9 lakh).

Lakshadweep has the least number of health accounts (1.1 lakh), followed by Ladakh (3.9) lakh.

Further, men account for over 50 per cent of the ABHA IDs, while the number of women with the health accounts stands below 50 per cent.

Adults aged between 19-45 years of age hold the highest number of ABHA IDs (50.25 per cent), followed by the 46-60 age group (18.81 per cent).

Children under 5 account for about 2 per cent, while those 12.79 per cent in the 6- 18 group have ABHA IDs.

ABHA enables cashless transactions and electronic health records. It also minimises administrative hassles and delays, allowing healthcare providers to focus on patient care.

In addition, ABHA generates valuable data insights that can be used for evidence-based decision-making and policy formulation, which helps in addressing healthcare challenges effectively and improving the overall quality of care.

"ABHA intends to create a digital health ecosystem and aims to promote digitisation of healthcare. Any individual can enroll in Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) to generate a Health ID or ABHA, free of cost," as per the health ministry.

(With inputs from IANS)