Mohammed Anwar was killed in an armed carjacking in Washington DC last week and the Metropolitan Police Department has charged two teen suspects in connection to the attack. The video of the shocking incident was shared on Twitter to show Anwar, who was an UberEats driver, in a struggle with the suspects.

The teenage girls could be seen driving off the car while Anwar was still hanging on to the vehicle. Moments later, the car is crashed and the suspects climb out unscathed. But Anwar was seriously injured and he was pronounced dead in the hospital after exhausting all lifesaving efforts.

The arrested suspects, one 13-year-old from southeast DC and another 15-year-old from Fort Washington, have been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking, Newsweek reported. The identities of the suspects haven't been revealed.

The nation comes forward to help

Anwar, a 66-year-old Pakistani immigrant who had come to the US to provide a better life for his family, was the breadwinner. Owing to the tragic loss, a GoFundMe page was set up to support his family and arrange for a traditional Islamic funeral. The fundraiser, which was set up 4 days ago, had set a target goal of $100,000, but that has since been breached. As of this writing, a total of over $731,000 have been raised.

Anwar, a resident of Springfield, Virginia, was described as "beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend."

"Words can not describe how our family is feeling currently. Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish are just a few that come to mind. We will carry him with us always, but it doesn't take the pain away of losing him so tragically and so unexpectedly soon," Lehra Bogino, who said Anwar was her husband's uncle, wrote on the page.

Seeing the support Anwar's family received through GoFundMe in the form of donations and messages of condolences, Bogino expressed gratitude to all the people.

"Although money won't fill the gaping hole that his death has left in our family, it will help remove some of the stress and worry of daily living while we grieve and heal. We can not thank you enough, we are overwhelmed by the kindness and support that everyone has shown," she wrote.