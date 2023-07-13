Intensifying the offensive against the local terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the Jammu and Kashmir is going to attach properties of over 250 terrorists of the Chenab Valley region.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has identified over 250 terrorists from Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar districts who are operating from PoJK and Pakistan to revive terrorism in this mountainous belt.

Reports suggested that SIU has almost completed all formalities for the attachment of properties of these terrorists.

The process to attach the properties of these terrorists will be started as executing agencies have already taken clearance from the higher-ups to start this process.

Sources said that during the last couple of months, intelligence agencies have been working assiduously to collect digital evidence against terrorists who were operating from across the border.

Reports said that security agencies have been watching some social media groups being used by terrorists sitting in the PoJK and Pak to radicalize the youth of Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar districts and to lure them to join terror groups.

Non-bailable warrants have already been issued against over 70 terrorists

Security agencies have been identifying terrorists settled in Pakistan and PoJK.

Recently Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda revealed that 118 terrorists from the district are operating from Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The SSP further said that ten terrorists are most active in spreading violence in the region by recruiting the youth. The police have also seized the properties of one of the terrorists who have been declared a "proclaimed offender". Cops are also preparing a dossier against those attempting to revive terrorism in the region.

Last week, the SIU Kishtwar raided the houses of six terrorists in the Kishtwar district in connection with a terror funding case.

The raids were conducted at the houses of Manzoor Ahmed alias Tahir Inqalabi son of Ghulam Ali Naik, a resident of Dwather Sangpura, Nazir Ahmed alias Shaheen son of Mohammad Akbar Sheikh of Beighpura Singpura, Shabir Ahmed alias Junaid son of Ghulam Mohammad Rishi of Sewa Chatroo, Mohd Iqbal Rishi alias Muzamil Ansari son of Abdul Rashid of Dellar Chatroo, Mohd Amin Bhatt son of Ghulam Qadir Bhatt of Chinzam, and Mohd Iqbal alias Bilal son of Mohammad Akbar Butt of Kichloo Market, now Umar Mohalla, Kishtwar.

All of them are currently operating either from Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir or Pakistan.