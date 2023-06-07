In consonance with the policy of the government for zero tolerance towards anti-national activities, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the executive wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police has widened the legal framework against terror funding by attaching 124 properties, land and buildings, situated across Union Territory at 86 locations.

These properties, during the course of investigation in terrorism-related cases, have been established prima facia to be either proceeds of terrorism or used in such activities which are aimed at furtherance of terrorism and secessionism.

Invoking provisions of section 8 and section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), SIA and the executive wing of the police, after orders from competent authorities designated under UAPA, have set into motion legal process for forfeiture of these tainted properties, by courts having relevant legal and territorial jurisdiction.

According to a spokesperson of the J&K government, nearly, 77 of these properties, belong to the proscribed organization Jammat-e-Islami (JeM), which have been notified under Section 08 of UAPA in Case FIR number 17/2019 U/S 10, 11, and 13 UA (P) Act of Police Station Batamalo being investigated by SIA.

Exhibiting strong resolve against terrorism, the action, therefore, has been taken following due process of law, to deracinate the terror support system, as per requirements of international charters and conventions against terrorism.

188 JeI properties worth thousands of crores are identified to be seized

As per an official statement, the SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across J&K, which will be notified during the further course of action to be undertaken.

Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical outfit, was banned on February 28, 2019, by Home Ministry for allegedly getting involved in subversive activities in the region. The Union Ministry had claimed the organization has close links with secessionists and terrorist groups and contests the merger of J&K into the Union of India.

Post ban on the JeI, authorities had carried massive crackdown on its first and second-line leadership and detained its hundreds of members and associates across J&K.