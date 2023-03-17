The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has claimed that more than 10,000 encounters have taken place between police and criminals in the state in the past six years during which 63 criminals had been killed.

A police personnel had also been martyred, according to a data released by the state government.

"In terms of number of encounters, Meerut is at the top in the state with the highest number of 3,152 encounters taking place since 2017, in which 63 criminals were killed and 1708 criminals were injured," the official release said.

During the same period, besides, a policeman was also martyred while 401 cops were injured during the police encounters. A total of 5,967 criminals were nabbed during the action of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has conducted 10,713 encounters since 2017 of which the highest 3,152 were conducted by the Meerut police, followed by the Agra Police, which carried out 1,844 encounters in which 4,654 criminals were arrested while 14 dreaded criminals were killed and 55 cops were injured, said the statement.

In Bareilly, as many as 1,497 encounters were conducted in which 3,410 criminals were arrested while 7 died. "During the encounters in Bareilly, 437 criminals were injured. In these operations, 296 brave police personnel were injured while one was martyred," the statement said.