At the ongoing 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt was slated to make her red carpet debut as a Global Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. She was expected to walk the red carpet alongside major international stars like Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, and Bebe Vio, among others.

However, it was reported that Alia cancelled her Cannes opening night appearance, and her team suggested that the reason being circulated on social media relates to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

"As the L'Oréal ambassador, Alia was supposed to make her Cannes debut. She was slated to attend the grand opening ceremony, for which she had to fly over the weekend. But in the current times of geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan, she wanted to express solidarity with the country and decided against going, " Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

While that statement made headlines, let's take a closer look at what might be the real reason behind Alia skipping her red carpet debut.

According to a Reddit post discussing her absence, Alia's team reportedly needed more time to rework her outfit under the newly announced Cannes dress code restrictions.

The user wrote, "The dates of Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated Cannes debut were suddenly postponed right after the outfit restrictions were announced. Alia was supposed to wear a long-trail gown at Cannes. However, the last-minute rule of 'No Large Trains' created a panic within her styling team, pushing her to delay her appearance.

Since her PR team couldn't publicly state this, they instead made her post about the Indo-Pak situation—a topic she had previously not addressed. Her PR cited the 'ongoing situation' as the reason for postponing her appearance, while simultaneously framing her as a responsible celebrity willing to delay international debuts for her country. Her styling team now needs a few more days to finalise a new look. You may see Alia Bhatt attend Cannes during the last few days of the festival, most likely on May 23–24."

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note for Indian soldiers. As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise, Alia shared a message expressing her gratitude and support for the Indian armed forces.

It read, "The last few nights have felt... different. There's a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath. And over the past few days, we've felt that stillness."

"That quiet anxiety. That pulse of tension that hums beneath every conversation, behind every news notification, around every dinner table. We have felt the weight of knowing that somewhere, out there in the mountains, our soldiers are awake, alert, and in danger," it continued.

"While most of us are tucked into our homes, there are men and women standing in the dark, guarding our sleep with theirs. With their lives. And that reality... it does something to you. Because you realise this isn't just bravery. It's a sacrifice. And behind every uniform is a mother who hasn't slept either. A mother who knows her child is facing a night not of lullabies, but of uncertainty. Of tension. Of silence that can shatter in an instant," she added.

She added, "On Sunday, we celebrated Mother's Day. And while flowers were being handed out and hugs were exchanged, I couldn't help but think of the mothers who raised heroes and carry that quiet pride with just a little more steel in their spine."

"We mourn the lives that have been lost, soldiers who will never come home, whose names are now etched in the soul of this country. May their families find strength in the nation's gratitude. So tonight, and every night forward, we hope for less silence born of tension, and more silence born of peace. And send love to every parent out there holding prayers, holding back tears. Because your strength moves this nation more than you'll ever know. We stand together. For our protectors. For India. Jai Hind," the note concluded, with Alia paying her respects to the armed forces.

Meanwhile, Cannes 2025 is going to be held from May 13 to May 24.