Cannes, one of the most prestigious film festivals, has kicked off on a high note. The first Indian to walk the red carpet this year is actress Urvashi Rautela.

She amped up the glam quotient with a head-turning appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, held at the French Riviera. Urvashi attended the screening of the film Partir un Jour in a colourful, fishtail-style gown featuring a strapless neckline and a unique design.

Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela trolled over bold parrot clutch, colourful outfit

The actress wore a multi-coloured outfit with a crown, matching earrings, and a crystal parrot clutch by Judith Leiber, priced at Rs 4,68,064.

Her makeup appeared heavily done. In one of the photos, she was also seen kissing her parrot clutch.

However, netizens were left unimpressed by her over-the-top makeup and criticised her fashion stylist for what they called a "horrendous" look. Some pointed out that "it's Cannes, not the Met Gala." Several users on Reddit's BollyBlindsNGossips forum mocked her for her eccentric fashion choices.

A user wrote, "A user commented, 'Thought it was Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan) for a second!!!" While another said, "First lady to ignore dressing regulations of Cannes Film Festival Authority." Another comment read, "She can give AI a run for their money."

Orry commented, "Slayed. Ate. Chewed up. Spat out. No crumbs left. Stepped on necks. Walked on cannes red carpet so everyone else can run @urvashirautela, only thing missing is the Rolex.."

Another user wrote, "Was Daku Maharaj shown at the festival?"

The third one said, "Where is the Rolex?"

Did Urvashi break the dress code rule?

Some even pointed out that Urvashi may have violated the Cannes dress code with her multi-coloured outfit. The rules, which prohibit nudity (including sheer dresses), voluminous silhouettes, and long trains, were implemented for reasons of "decency."

An official statement from the festival reads, "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to deny red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules."