Actress Rasika Dugal is playing Dr Meera Kapoor in Hotstar Specials Out of Love, which is set to hit the net on November 22. She says that her upcoming web series offers an intimate and psychological look at the aftereffects of infidelity.

Produced by BBC Studios India, Out of Love is a gripping drama series to be streamed on Hotstar VIP from November 22. It is an official adaptation of the award-winning show Doctor Foster. Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli are playing the lead roles and Soni Razdan, Aanjjan Srivaastav, Sanghmitra Hitaishi and Harsh Chhaya essay pivotal roles in the series, which is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan.

Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the story is about Dr Meera Kapoor, who is strong and successful a 37-year-old devoted mother to an eleven-year-old son and a loving wife to Akarsh Kapoor. Everything in her life changes and her perfect world is shattered when she suspects her husband of having an affair. As the lies and betrayal come to light, we see her unravel both personally and professionally.

Happily Never After are the three words that sum up the life of Dr Meera Kapoor (Rasika). Everything about her life is seemingly perfect out until she finds out that her husband is having an affair. Out of Love explores the emotional and psychological dilemma that erupts from complex relationships, which raise a key question – when faced with infidelity, would you forgive, forget or fight?

Out of Love portraits a marriage that's poisoned by infidelity

Out of Love is a riveting portrait of a marriage that's poisoned by infidelity, heartbreak and betrayal. Rasika Dugal said, "Hotstar Specials presents Out of Love' is a modern-day drama that offers an intimate and psychological look at the aftereffects of infidelity. Pop-culture has often focused on why people cheat; Out of Love, on the other hand, explores the emotional turmoil and dilemma that arises from it."

Talking about her role as Dr Meera Kapoor in Out of Love, Rasika Dugal added, "It is a character-driven narrative and it was an experience for me to inhabit Meera's world as she struggles to make choices after her seemingly perfect life begins to crumble when she finds out that her husband is cheating on her."

Actor Purab Kohli added, "Infidelity is becoming more and more common and often you find yourself caught within six degrees of it. How a couple reacts to a situation where one partner is cheating on the other is very subjective. It's not just a black and white reaction anymore, often people forgive or forget in the hope of saving other aspects of the relationship. And sometimes it's a fight to the finish."

Director Aijaz Khan said, "Gone are the days when the on-screen portrayal of infidelity was polarized to women being victimized. Hotstar Specials presents Out of Love showcases a very different side of an emotional tussle; and that challenged me as a director – to constantly try and break the mould and present the story in a different lens. Tigmanshu and I are have worked very closely to bring alive the creative execution of this show to life and I hope people enjoy the fruit of our labour."