Ever since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married, fans and the media have always been curious to know, how's it all going in the hood. Their camaraderie is loved by the fans as they have set an example of being the ideal couple in Bollywood.

Ranveer and Deepika never shy away from praising each other in public and also respect has immense respect for each other's work. Deepika who is geared up for her forthcoming movie 'Chhapaak' revealed about the fights that take place with Ranveer after marriage.

'No, we don't fight at all'

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Deepika said, "No, we don't fight at all. We are just grateful to spend whatever little time we get to spend with each other. We both respect each other for who we are, and what we are."

"I understand the way he functions and he understands me. Our ways of functioning are very different. I'm a morning person, I wake up early. I am very sort of disciplined but his routine is very different. But we have found our way around that," added Deepika.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married in 2018 in Italy's Lake Como. Their wedding was a lavish affair and was attended by only a few close friends and family members.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Meghna Gulzar 'Chhapaak' is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. 'Chhapaak' also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead.