Deepika Padukone enjoys a huge fan following and also her shenanigans with the paparazzi. Today as the actress celebrates her 34th Birthday she was spotted cutting her Birthday cake at the airport as she was to fly down to Lucknow with hubby Ranveer Singh.

One of Deepika's fans brought a cake for the actress and was almost shivering as she cut the delicious chocolate cake. That's the kind of love and respect the actress holds in the eyes of her fans. Check out the video here.

Ranveer Singh as the doting husband brought out his speakers and played the iconic birthday song 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye' and also sang along with the paparazzi.

The actress was wearing an oversized blue striped satin shirt with a vintage front knot. She chose to pair it with a brick red sweater and blue striped pants, matching pointy heels, a leather brown tote bag, and dark sunnies. While Ranveer sported a long brown check overcoat, blue jeans, a striped tee, and blue converse shoes. He completed his outfit with a pair of red-tinted sunglasses and a Gucci cap. The couple flaunted their eccentric style at the airport. Check out their pictures here,

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in '83' after their marriage. '83' is based on the life of Former Indian captain Kapil Dev and India's historic win in 1983 World Cup. Deepika Padukone is all set for her upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.