Congratulations are in order as actor Yami Gautam and her filmmaker-husband Aditya Dhar have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. On May 20, the couple took to their social media and announced the arrival of their bundle of joy. Along with the announcement they also shared the newborn baby's name.

Yami and Aditya have named their son Vedavid.

The Instagram note read, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible."

She added, "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

The words on the creative read, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please show him with all your blessings and love."

Here's what the name means

Vedavid, a name of Sanskrit origin, means 'knower of the Vedas'. It signifies a rich cultural heritage and deep spiritual insight.

According to the Wisdom Library, Vedavid is a Brāhmaṇa versed in the Vedas, meaning who has ample knowledge of the Vedas. It is also the name of Lord Vishnu.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Mrunal Thakur and Neha Dhupia congratulated the couple in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Yami announced their pregnancy during the trailer launch of their last film 'Article 370.

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in 2021

The couple got married in June 2021 after dating each other for over two years. Yami and Aditya got married in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in the presence of 20 guests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their wedding announcement came as a surprise for many. But according to PTI, the Vicky Donor actor said keeping the most special day of their life private was ideal for them. "It was as simple as possible. Aditya and I are simple people and we like to keep it like that. We are private and reserved and only want to share it with the world when the time was right. Even if there was no pandemic, I assure you it would have been the same wedding. Nothing would have been different (sic)," Yami said.