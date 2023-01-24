RRR is roaring and how! After making India proud at the prestigious Golden Globe awards, the film's song 'Naatu Naatu', became the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song award. And if this just wasn't enough, 'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu', as well as brought home 'Critics' choice award for the Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Also another Indian documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" has been nominated under short documentary category. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment in Tamil and the dubbed version in many Indian languages.

And now it seems RRR has created history as the Telugu blockbuster film RRR's song Naatu Nattu has been nominated in the Best Song category. Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed from Beverly Hills, California announced the nominees on Tuesday.

The makers are delighted and have taken to their social media handles and announced that the most pouplar and now a song that has bagged international awards also scaled newer heights after being nominated for Oscars 2023.

It is celebration time for director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, music director MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang the energetic and foot-tapping song.

WE CREATED HISTORY!! ??



Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/qzWBiotjSe — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 24, 2023

Not only are desis dancing to the tunes of RRR's Naatu Naatu, but top Hollywood celebs also show love to the song. Recently, Avatar director James Cameron, showed that they are likely to vote for the song and award SS Rajamouli his first Oscar.

All That Breathes gets nominated for the Best Documentary Feature category

Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes, one of fifteen films competing for the Best Documentary Feature Academy Award, made it to the shortlist of five nominees. It enters in the Best Documentary Feature Film category alongside All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters and Navalny.

All That Breathes previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Take a look at the full list of nominations

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

The Elephant Whisperers is nominated at the Oscars!



This film is an ode to devotion and love..an ode to unconditional selfless love for the beautiful baby ellie Raghu who felt all the emotions like us humans but only two could hear his whispers - Bomman and Bellie. pic.twitter.com/UNHr8uZOKv — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) January 24, 2023

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Song)

Naatu Naatu, RRR

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hold My Hand, Top Gun Maverick

This is a Life, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Applause, Tell

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 12 and will be hosted by popular late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.