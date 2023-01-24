RRR is roaring and how! After making India proud at the prestigious Golden Globe awards, the film's song 'Naatu Naatu', became the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song award. And if this just wasn't enough, 'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu', as well as brought home 'Critics' choice award for the Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.
Also another Indian documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" has been nominated under short documentary category. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment in Tamil and the dubbed version in many Indian languages.
And now it seems RRR has created history as the Telugu blockbuster film RRR's song Naatu Nattu has been nominated in the Best Song category. Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed from Beverly Hills, California announced the nominees on Tuesday.
The makers are delighted and have taken to their social media handles and announced that the most pouplar and now a song that has bagged international awards also scaled newer heights after being nominated for Oscars 2023.
It is celebration time for director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, music director MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang the energetic and foot-tapping song.
Not only are desis dancing to the tunes of RRR's Naatu Naatu, but top Hollywood celebs also show love to the song. Recently, Avatar director James Cameron, showed that they are likely to vote for the song and award SS Rajamouli his first Oscar.
All That Breathes gets nominated for the Best Documentary Feature category
Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes, one of fifteen films competing for the Best Documentary Feature Academy Award, made it to the shortlist of five nominees. It enters in the Best Documentary Feature Film category alongside All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters and Navalny.
All That Breathes previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
Take a look at the full list of nominations
The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 12 and will be hosted by popular late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.