The COVID-19's after-effects will not be restricted to only 2020 but for the coming years too. One such event is the Oscar ceremony.

The 93rd Academy Awards scheduled to take place on 28 February may be reportedly pushed back by four months due to coronavirus pandemic.

Delaying Hollywood's biggest event will give movies a longer window to be eligible for nomination.

"What they're proposing is pushing back the ceremony, which was going to take place on February 28, to either late May or early June. Doing this means films forced to postpone their release dates can put them out later this year or in early 2021 knowing they will still be eligible for the Oscars," a source was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Major films like Daniel Craig's No Time to Die, Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9, Mulan and Marvel's Black Widow have been delayed and without delaying the Oscars ceremony these films will miss out on a nomination.

At 92nd Academy Awards, Parasite became the first non-English film to win Best Picture Award and Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for Joker.

The presentation of the First Academy Awards took place on May 16, 1929, at a private dinner party at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel with an audience of around 270 guests.