The Academy Awards will soon announce the final contenders for the Best Foreign Language Film category and this time, there are about 28 films that are being considered to be India's official run at the Oscars 2019. Last year, Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton had failed to make it up to the final nominations list.

According to Pinkvilla, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, Shoojit Sircar's October, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto and others are contending to be in the Oscars 2019 nomination race.

The official announcement of India's entry to the Oscars 2019 will be made on September 22 morning at the IMPPA house.

Check out the list of top contenders here.

Hindi

Padmaavat

Raazi

October

Love Sonia

Manto

Padman

102 Not Out

Marathi

Bogda

Nude

Gulabjaam

Gujarati

Reva

Best of Luck Laalu

Tamil

To Let

Kolamavu Kokila

Assamese

Village Rockstar