Amid a vicious campaign launched by some vested interests against the forthcoming G20 summit in Srinagar-the capital city of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Oscar-winning "The Elephant Whisperers" producer Guneet Monga Kapoor is overenthusiastic over the historic event.

Guneet Monga, who is attending the Cannes film festival, posted a video on her Twitter handle to inform her fans about the forthcoming event in Kashmir Valley.

She tweeted, "Kashmir has a special place in my heart. I mean, the beauty, the culture, people, the food just everything. The craftsmanship is so beautiful. I recently came to know that the G20 Summit is happening in Kashmir in a few days. I mean who could have thought this view years ago? It's absolutely incredible, the world will get to see Kashmir's beauty, culture, heritage, and people", she stated in her video message.

"Shooting in Dal Lake has been my dream for many years now! Kashmir is truly "Heaven on Earth" thanks to the mesmerizing beauty of the Chinar, the Dal Lake, and the majestic mountains", she tweeted.

Guneet further tweeted, "As soon as you set foot on this paradise on earth, the lovely Kashmiri people welcome you with warmth, oneness, and love. As the G20 conference unfolds, may it become a defining moment, laying the foundation for enduring harmony and abundance."

As soon as you set foot on this paradise on earth, the lovely Kashmiri people welcome you with warmth, oneness, and love.



As the G20 conference unfolds, may it become a defining moment, laying the foundation for enduring harmony and abundance.#Kashmir #G20 — Guneet Monga Kapoor (@guneetm) May 19, 2023

She also talked about her previous visits to the Cannes film festival in another video.

Oscar-winning producer, Guneet Monga talks about her previous visits to the Cannes film festival and how she made it despite being an independent, young producer. She talks about her struggles, sharing a room with 20 people, and helps you understand how this film festival works.

Guneet Monga is an Indian film producer. She is the producer of the 2023 Academy Award-winning documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers.

Kashmir to host G20 tourism working group from May 22 to 24

Kashmir will host the third G20 tourism working group meeting from May 22 to 24. The first working group meeting on tourism was held at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat in February and the second one in West Bengal's Siliguri in April.

This is the first international meeting being held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

G20 meeting which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar for the first time is just a few days away for the world to witness and experience the picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir.