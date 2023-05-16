After closing all Army schools situated on the national highways till May 25 as a precautionary measure, security agencies on Tuesday reviewed security on the highly sensitive and strategic 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar national highway ahead of the forthcoming G20 summit.

The meeting to review the security of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was held at Ramban in Jammu province as the stretch between Ramban to Banihal is vulnerable.

Reports said a brigadier-level officer force chaired a high-level meeting with the senior officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Ramban to review the security arrangements along the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

"Table-top exercise conducted by IndianArmy and Security Agencies in Ramban to fine-tune response to a security scenario in a coordinated manner," Jammu-based White Knight Corps of the Army twitted on its official Twitter handle.

"During the meeting, potential threats from terrorists on the national highway were discussed in detail and more countermeasures were decided. The Standard operating procedure (SOP) of convoy movement was also discussed and accordingly upgraded", reports said.

Terrorists ambushed an Army truck on Jammu-Poonch national highway on April 20

Security agencies have reason to review security arrangements on highways because on April 20 five soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty when terrorists ambushed an Army truck in which they were travelling on Jammu-Poonch national highway.

Amid the inclement weather, an Army vehicle that was on a counter-insurgency patrol between Bhimber Gali-Poonch in the Rajouri sector was attacked by terrorists.

The attack took place at a time when J&K is working diligently to host a G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting.

The images of the Army vehicle on fire and charred bodies have reignited memories of and visuals from the Pulwama attack in 2019. On February 14 that year, a convoy of buses with Central Reserve Police Force jawans was on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway way in Pulwama's Lethpora area when a suicide bomber in an explosive-laden car managed to breach security. Forty personnel lost their lives in the terror attack that shocked the political class, the military establishment, and the country.

Higher-ups in security agencies devise a strategy to deal with potential threats from Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs).

Army schools in Jammu already closed till May 25 following a terror threat

The Army Public Schools at various places in the Jammu division have already been closed till May 25 as a precautionary measure following reports that terrorists may hit soft targets ahead of the G20 meet being held in Srinagar this month.

Over a dozen Army public schools in Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts were closed as a precautionary measure ahead of G20 summit meets. The move comes amid search operations to track terrorists responsible for recent attacks that left 10 soldiers dead.

It may be stated here that a high alert has already been declared in and around Army installations along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway because of the G20 summit meets, which shall take place from May 22 to 24.