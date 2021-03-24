Way before 'comedian' became a different stage based profession, George Segal's career which had stretched from films such as Where's Poppa, A Touch Of Class, The Owl And The Pussycat, Just Shoot Me, and Goldberg had already brought new life to the word and the profession. The actor died on Tuesday at the age of 87.

George Segal died of complications from bypass surgery. His wife Sonia informed the media. Geroge Segal died in Santa Rosa, California. Segal had been mostly associated with comedy, or characters on screen who had been brainy, neurotic. However, a deeper look at his filmography and one could tell that Segal's range had been considerable. His performance as a young professor in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf had landed him a nomination for The Academy's Best Supporting Actor. However, comedy had been Segal's forte.

The ABC's 1980 television show The Goldbergs, where Solas had played the role of the grandfather, issued the following statement.

"On behalf of everyone at the Goldbergs, we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend George,. He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class, and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure."

"I am saddened by the fact that my close friend and client of many years has passed away. I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human," said his manager.

When George Segal was born on February 13, 1934, he had been the youngest of his four children. He was born in Great Neck, New York. His father had been a malt and hops agent and his mother had been a homemaker. He was born into a Jewish family.