The delay in the Oscar nominations for the year 2021 had been expected since for the longest time in the year 2020, the doors of the theatre had been shut, thereby apart from the few releases on the web-domain, there had been no film that could has gone for nominations.

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her songwriter husband Nick Jonas announced the Academy Award nominations in a two-part live presentation on Monday via global live stream from the digital platforms of the award shows. The 93rd Academy Awards will take place in-person from multiple locations, including the Dolby Theatre.

Here is the full list of 2021 Oscar nominations:

Here we go! @priyankachopra and I are revealing the #OscarNoms this morning at 5:19am PDT ? Tune-in to any of @TheAcademy accounts to watch live! https://t.co/qRGeXmHVdE — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) March 15, 2021

Best Picture

"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

"Mank" (Netflix)

"Minari" (A24)

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

"Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")

David Fincher ("Mank")

Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")

Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")

Best Actress

Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Andra Day ("The United States v. Billie Holiday")

Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")

Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")

Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")

Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")

Gary Oldman ("Mank")

Steven Yeun ("Minari")

Best Animated Feature Film

"Onward" (Pixar)

"Over the Moon" (Netflix)

"Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" (Netflix)

"Soul" (Pixar)

"Wolfwalkers" (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Best Original Song

"Fight for You," ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

"Hear My Voice," ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

"Húsavík," ("Eurovision Song Contest")

"Io Si (Seen)," ("The Life Ahead")

"Speak Now," ("One Night in Miami")

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami")

Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")

Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova ('Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")

Olivia Colman ("The Father")

Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")

Youn Yuh-jung ("Minari")

Best Costume Design

"Emma," Alexandra Byrne

"Mank," Trish Summerville

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Ann Roth

"Mulan," Bina Daigeler

"Pinocchio"

Best Original Score

"Da 5 Bloods," Terence Blanchard

"Mank," Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

"Minari," Emile Mosseri

"News of the World," James Newton Howard

"Soul," Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Animated Short Film

"Burrow" (Disney Plus/Pixar)

"Genius Loci" (Kazak Productions)

"If Anything Happens I Love You" (Netflix)

"Opera" (Beasts and Natives Alike)

"Yes-People" (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Best Live Action Short Film

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

Best Sound

"Greyhound," Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

"Mank," Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

"News of the World," John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

"Soul," Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

"Sound of Metal," Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

"The Father," Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

"Nomadland," Chloé Zhao

"One Night in Miami," Kemp Powers

"The White Tiger," Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

"Judas and the Black Messiah," Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

"Minari," Lee Isaac Chung

"Promising Young Woman," Emerald Fennell

"Sound of Metal," Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin

Best Cinematography

"Judas and the Black Messiah," Sean Bobbitt

"Mank," Erik Messerschmidt

"News of the World," Dariusz Wolski

"Nomadland," Joshua James Richards

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Phedon Papamichael

Best Documentary Feature

"Collective" (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

"Crip Camp" (Netflix)

"The Mole Agent" (Gravitas Ventures)

"My Octopus Teacher" (Netflix)

"Time" (Amazon Studios)

Best Documentary Short Subject

"Colette" (Time Travel Unlimited)

"A Concerto Is a Conversation" (Breakwater Studios)

"Do Not Split" (Field of Vision)

"Hunger Ward" (MTV Documentary Films)

"A Love Song for Latasha" (Netflix)

Best Film Editing

"The Father," Yorgos Lamprinos

"Nomadland," Chloé Zhao

"Promising Young Woman," Frédéric Thoraval

"Sound of Metal," Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Alan Baumgarten

Best International Feature Film

"Another Round" (Denmark)

"Better Days" (Hong Kong)

"Collective" (Romania)

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)

"Quo Vadis, Aida?"(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"Emma," Marese Langan

"Hillbilly Elegy," Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

"Mank," Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

"Pinocchio," Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Best Production Design

"The Father," Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara, Diana Stoughton

"Mank," Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

"News of the World," David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

"Tenet," Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Visual Effects

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky," Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

"Mulan," Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

"The One and Only Ivan," Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

"Tenet," Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

The Oscar awards of 2021 will be presented on April 25.