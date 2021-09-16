The mortal remains of the former union minister who passed away on September 13 In Mangalore reached Bangalore Airport. Congress leaders, headed by Karnataka unit President D.K. Shivakumar received the body.

Meanwhile, top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ranjit Singh Surjewala, and K.C.Venugopal are flying down to Bengaluru for his funeral on Thursday, party sources said.

Supporters to pay their respects

Shivakumar said all top leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are visiting Bengaluru to pay their homage to the tall leader.

The mortal remains of Fernandes will be kept at the party office between 10 a.m. and 12 noon on Thursday and fans and supporters are requested to pay their respects there as the public is not allowed at Saint Patrick Church and the cemetery where the final rites of Oscar Fernandes will be conducted, he said.

Fernandes was in the hospital for days as he was being treated for a head injury he had suffered while practicing yoga at his residence in July.

Prime Minister pays condolence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who expressed their condolences. "Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to Blossom Fernandes expressing his condolences. "With his hard work, pleasant nature and popularity he became one of the tallest leaders of the Congress Party from Karnataka who helped the Congress Party in making many important decisions."