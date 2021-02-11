Oscars is regarded as one of the precious award ceremony held globally. Owing to the ongoing pandemic several prominent events have been cancelled or postponed and one such big gala event is the Academy Award. However, the good news is that finally, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will be an in-person event in April that will air live from multiple locations.

On Wednesday morning, i.e., February 10, the Academy announced the shortlist for the following categories: International Feature Film, Documentary, Original Score, Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Live-Action Short Film, Documentary Short Subject, and Animated Short Film. The Academy members will select the nominees for the 2021 Oscars from these reduced lists of contenders in each category.

Indian's official entry for this year's Oscars - Jallikattu is out of the race but another Indian film - Bittu managed to make it to the Academy's' Live Action Short Film' shortlist, which was released recently.

Here's everything you need to know about Oscar's 2021.

Jallikattu couldn't make it to Oscars' next level

The Malayalam film Jallikattu was highly appreciated in India but failed to make it to the longer shortlist of fifteen films that will compete to make it to the nominations. It is based on the short story named Maoist by Hareesh. The film stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran. Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category, the most in Oscars history.

Short film Bittu backed by Ekta Kapoor, and Tahira Kashyap makes it to Live Action Short film shortlist

Directed by Karishma Dev Dube, Bittu is among the top 10 short films that made it to the next level of Oscars 2021. Based on a true story, Bittu tells the tale of a heartwarming friendship between two school-going friends. The film participated in over eighteen film festivals across the world.

Ekta Kapoor shared the excitement on social media

Tahira Kashyap, who is one of the producers of the film, wrote in an Instagram post: "Can't contain my excitement! Our first project under Indian Women Rising directed by Karishma Dev Dube makes it to the Academy top 10 for Best Live Action Short Film category. Taking progressive steps towards Oscars 2021. It's now competing for a spot in final 5 nominations! Let's make our country proud. Team invincible. Please keep showering the film and the collective with lot of love and blessing."

Hina Khan lauds Bittu's entry at Oscar's

Wow ..what an honour..

An independent film reaching to such a world recognisable platform is and must be a proud moment for us all.

All the best to all the women who collectively made it possible @ektarkapoor @guneetm @tahira_k @KarishmaDevDube #Ruchika #IndianWomenRising #Bittu https://t.co/k0ZgHjfQ77 — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) February 10, 2021

Here's the complete list of shortlisted films

#Bittu from India has made it to the Best Live Action short-film short-list.. #Oscars2021



Here is the trailer..https://t.co/vxTEurP2Uc — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 10, 2021

Documentary short feature

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Notturno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya

Documentary short sbject

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

International feature film

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chile, The Mole Agent

Czech Republic, Charlatan

Denmark, Another Round

France, Two of Us

Guatemala, La Llorona

Hong Kong, Better Days

Iran, Sun Children

Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings

Mexico, I'm No Longer Here

Norway, Hope

Romania, Collective

Russia, Dear Comrades!

Taiwan, A Sun

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Makeup

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami

Pinocchio

Music (original score)

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Music (original song)

Turntables from All In: The Fight for Democracy

See What You've Done from Belly of the Beast.

Wuhan Flu from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Never Break from Giving Voice

Make It Work from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah

Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Rain Song from Minari

Show Me Your Soul from Mr Soul!

Loyal Brave True from Mulan

Free from The One and Only Ivan

Speak Now from One Night in Miami

Green from Sound of Metal

Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated short film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Kapaemahu

Opera

Out

The Snail and the Whale

To Gerard

Traces

Yes-People

Live-action short film.

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye

Visual effects

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya

Oscar ceremony 2021 to be held in April will be live, in-person, and from multiple locations.

A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that, "Despite the coronavirus pandemic that has caused havoc in the entertainment industry, the group was "determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate.

"To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre."

The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood has been the key venue for the Oscars show for a long time. The massive theatre would generally witness hundreds of the world's top movie gatherings in the 3,400-seat theatre for a live show preceded by a red carpet packed with photographers and camera crews.

In the statement issued by the authorities, nothing has been announced about the host this year. The Academy re-scheduled the 2021 Oscar ceremony, the highest awards in the movie industry from February 28 to April 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nominations for the 2021 Oscars will be announced on March 15.

Main telecast date

The nominations for the Oscars 2021 will be announced on March 15, ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards telecast on April 25