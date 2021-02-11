Oscars is regarded as one of the precious award ceremony held globally. Owing to the ongoing pandemic several prominent events have been cancelled or postponed and one such big gala event is the Academy Award. However, the good news is that finally, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will be an in-person event in April that will air live from multiple locations.
On Wednesday morning, i.e., February 10, the Academy announced the shortlist for the following categories: International Feature Film, Documentary, Original Score, Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Live-Action Short Film, Documentary Short Subject, and Animated Short Film. The Academy members will select the nominees for the 2021 Oscars from these reduced lists of contenders in each category.
Indian's official entry for this year's Oscars - Jallikattu is out of the race but another Indian film - Bittu managed to make it to the Academy's' Live Action Short Film' shortlist, which was released recently.
Here's everything you need to know about Oscar's 2021.
#Oscars2021 #Oscarshortlist announced.. #India 's #Jallikattu failed to advance in the Best International feature film category..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 10, 2021
Jallikattu couldn't make it to Oscars' next level
The Malayalam film Jallikattu was highly appreciated in India but failed to make it to the longer shortlist of fifteen films that will compete to make it to the nominations. It is based on the short story named Maoist by Hareesh. The film stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran. Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category, the most in Oscars history.
Short film Bittu backed by Ekta Kapoor, and Tahira Kashyap makes it to Live Action Short film shortlist
Directed by Karishma Dev Dube, Bittu is among the top 10 short films that made it to the next level of Oscars 2021. Based on a true story, Bittu tells the tale of a heartwarming friendship between two school-going friends. The film participated in over eighteen film festivals across the world.
Ekta Kapoor shared the excitement on social media
Tahira Kashyap, who is one of the producers of the film, wrote in an Instagram post: "Can't contain my excitement! Our first project under Indian Women Rising directed by Karishma Dev Dube makes it to the Academy top 10 for Best Live Action Short Film category. Taking progressive steps towards Oscars 2021. It's now competing for a spot in final 5 nominations! Let's make our country proud. Team invincible. Please keep showering the film and the collective with lot of love and blessing."
Hina Khan lauds Bittu's entry at Oscar's
Wow ..what an honour..— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) February 10, 2021
An independent film reaching to such a world recognisable platform is and must be a proud moment for us all.
All the best to all the women who collectively made it possible @ektarkapoor @guneetm @tahira_k @KarishmaDevDube #Ruchika #IndianWomenRising #Bittu https://t.co/k0ZgHjfQ77
Here's the complete list of shortlisted films
#Bittu from India has made it to the Best Live Action short-film short-list.. #Oscars2021— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 10, 2021
Here is the trailer..https://t.co/vxTEurP2Uc
Documentary short feature
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Gunda
MLK/FBI
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Notturno
The Painter and the Thief
76 Days
Time
The Truffle Hunters
Welcome to Chechnya
Documentary short sbject
Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
Call Center Blues
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
Hysterical Girl
A Love Song for Latasha
The Speed Cubers
What Would Sophia Loren Do?
International feature film
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Chile, The Mole Agent
Czech Republic, Charlatan
Denmark, Another Round
France, Two of Us
Guatemala, La Llorona
Hong Kong, Better Days
Iran, Sun Children
Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings
Mexico, I'm No Longer Here
Norway, Hope
Romania, Collective
Russia, Dear Comrades!
Taiwan, A Sun
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Makeup
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Emma
The Glorias
Hillbilly Elegy
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Little Things
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
One Night in Miami
Pinocchio
Music (original score)
Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
Da 5 Bloods
The Invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
The Little Things
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
Mulan
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Music (original song)
Turntables from All In: The Fight for Democracy
See What You've Done from Belly of the Beast.
Wuhan Flu from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Never Break from Giving Voice
Make It Work from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah
Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Rain Song from Minari
Show Me Your Soul from Mr Soul!
Loyal Brave True from Mulan
Free from The One and Only Ivan
Speak Now from One Night in Miami
Green from Sound of Metal
Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Animated short film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Kapaemahu
Opera
Out
The Snail and the Whale
To Gerard
Traces
Yes-People
Live-action short film.
Bittu
Da Yie
Feeling Through
The Human Voice
The Kicksled Choir
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
The Van
White Eye
Visual effects
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Love and Monsters
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Soul
Tenet
Welcome to Chechnya
Oscar ceremony 2021 to be held in April will be live, in-person, and from multiple locations.
A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that, "Despite the coronavirus pandemic that has caused havoc in the entertainment industry, the group was "determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate.
"To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre."
The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood has been the key venue for the Oscars show for a long time. The massive theatre would generally witness hundreds of the world's top movie gatherings in the 3,400-seat theatre for a live show preceded by a red carpet packed with photographers and camera crews.
In the statement issued by the authorities, nothing has been announced about the host this year. The Academy re-scheduled the 2021 Oscar ceremony, the highest awards in the movie industry from February 28 to April 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nominations for the 2021 Oscars will be announced on March 15.
Main telecast date
The nominations for the Oscars 2021 will be announced on March 15, ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards telecast on April 25