Director BC Noufal's Malayalam movie Oru Yamandan Premakadha (Prema Kadha/Katha/OYP) starring Dulquer Salmaan, Soubin Shahir and Salim Kumar, has received positive review and ratings from audience.

Oru Yamandan Premakadha is a romance, comedy and action film. Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George have written script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Anto Joseph under his banner Anto Joseph Film Company. The film has got a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.45 hours.

Oru Yamandan Premakadha story: Set in the village of Kadamakuddi, the movie is about painter Lallu (Dulquer Salmaan), who hangs out with his friends - older Pachikuttan (Salim Kumar) and Vicky (Soubin Shahir). Jesna (Samyuktha Menon) is his childhood friend. His lawyer father (Renji Panicker) is not happy with this gang. What happens next forms the rest of the story.

Performances: Dulquer Salmaan has delivered a stellar performance, which is the highlight of Oru Yamandan Premakadha. Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar and Samyuktha Menon have done justice to their roles. Ranji Panicker, Arun Kurian, Nikhila Vimal, Dharmajan Bolgatty and Hareesh Kanaran are also assets of the film, say the audience.

Oru Yamandan Premakadha review live updates: We bring you some viewers response on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to read audience's verdict.

The #BROKEN One‏ @itz_scb

#OruYamandanPremaKadha #Review Fun, comedy, love Such a colourful entertainment #dulquersalmaan back with a bang Energetic performance Overall it's a good film

Muhammad Adhil‏ @urstrulyadhil

#OruYamandanPremakadha Interval : Poor start, but gets on track with better comedies midway.Not that entertaining as Amar and Kattappana though.Watchable so far. #OruYamandanPremakadha : Kunjikka's moves for Ikka's 'Maane Madhurakkarimbe' and you know how the response will be

Forum Keralam (FK)‏ @Forumkeralam1

#OruYamandanPremakadha Starts quiet underwhelmingly, but gets entertaining halfway. Comedies work from there with @Dulquer 's presence making it better. Watchable 1st half. Second half will be crucial !!

Dark Knight The Unpaid Critic‏ @itsMe_Rps

#OruYamandanPremakadha #Review Disappointing ☹ . Loosely written story with so little soul. #Dulquer has good energy. Not a strong script. Colourful setting but the weak story spoils everything #dulquersalmaan

Aju Ajmal‏ @ajmalpari

#OruYamandanPremakadha full entertainment

Harikumar M‏ @harikumarhbk