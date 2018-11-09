Director Madhupal's Malayalam movie Oru Kuprasidha Payyan (OKP) starring Tovino Thomas, Nimisha Sajayan and Anu Sithara, has received positive review and rating from the audience

Oru Kuprasidha Payyan is a mystery thriller film and Jeevan Job Thomas has written script and dialogues and has produced the flick under his banner V Cinemas. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.25 hours.

Oru Kuprasidha Payyan story: The movie is about a murder mystery. Drawing its inspiration from the real-life murders in Kerala, the film goes on to explore how a person can be framed and labelled a criminal, even if there is no solid proof against him.

Performances: Tovino Thomas has delivered an amazing performance, which is the highlight of Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. Nimisha Sajayan and Anu Sithara have also done good jobs and their chemistry with the hero is a treat for the viewers. Siddique, Dileesh Pothan, Saranya Ponvannan, Shwetha Menon, Alencier Ley Lopez, Nedumudi Venu and Sukanya have also done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Oru Kuprasidha Payyan has decent production values and Ouseppachan's background score, Noushad Shereef's cinematography, action and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Oru Kuprasidha Payyan review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audience's verdict.

Watch Oru Kuprasidha Payyan official trailer here: